This is Alain Prost’s Ferrari 641 Formula 1 steering wheel from 1990, it was his first season at Ferrari after the reigning World Champion was lured away from McLaren to partner Nigel Mansell – creating one of the greatest driver line-ups of the period.
Prost would take 5 victories during the 1990 season with Mansell taking an additional win, the drivers would pilot the car to 14 podium positions in total, with 3 pole positions, and 5 fastest laps.
The relative lack of buttons, switches, and screens is a stark contrast to modern Formula 1 steering wheels. This wheel has just one button and one stitch, with a single cable to plug it in.
The steering wheel was kept as a memento by Ferrari F1 engineer Nigel Stepney after his exit from the Ferrari team, and it comes with a certificate explaining its history and provenance.
RM Sotheby’s are estimating that it’ll sell for between $2,600 and $3,900 USD, though obviously not cheap it’s pretty reasonable for a piece of Formula 1 history this significant. Sadly there’s currently no word on where you’ll be able to source a boss kit from to fit it to your 1998 Honda Civic.
More Here
Images: Jack Margerison ©2018 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s
Related Posts
The Nissan R382 The 1969 Nissan R382 is one of the most impressive Japanese race cars of the 1960s, it’s fitted with a mid-mounted 6 liter V12 capable of touching the 600 hp mark and despite the engine’s complexity, it proved remarkably reliable. Fans of ’60s era Can-Am racing will likely see an immediate resemblance to…
Read More
The Matchless G50 is a competition motorcycle first introduced in 1958, to compete with the Norton Manx and the other top notch racing single-cylinder motorcycles of the day. The Matchless G50 Matchless, then owned by Associated Motorcycles (AMC), developed the G50 from the AJS 7R – a 350cc single-cylinder racing motorcycle commonly referred to as…
Read More
The Biltwell Gringo Safe-T Yellow is a new shell color option for the popular full face, a helmet that’s quickly becoming a de facto choice in the sub-$200 retro category. The Gringo costs just $149.95 USD – this is affordable for almost everyone. And unlike 3/4 face helmets that are common in the world of…
Read More
Don’t Die In The Woods claim that this is the “World’s Toughest Ultralight Survival Tent”, and as far as we can tell, they’re right. Each tent is made from NASA-developed extra-thick HeatFlex™ mylar, with a bright orange outer section to help attract rescue crews, and the silver heat-reflecting side facing inwards. Mylar reflects as much…
Read More
The Nezumi Baleine Dive Watch is made by Swedish company Nezumi Studios – they specialize in developing classically styled watches with surprisingly affordable price tags. The name “Nezumi” comes from a Japanese folk hero from the Edo period nicknamed “Nezumi Kozō”, his real name was Nakamura Jirokichi, and he became famous for stealing from 100+…
Read More
The Airfix Combustion Engine Kit is a model engine powered by batteries that has red lights in the spark plugs to show firing order. It works mechanically just like a real engine, with a crankshaft and cam, conrods and pistons, rocker arms and valves. It’s driven by a small electric motor that requires 3 x…
Read More