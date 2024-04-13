This is the Lego Indiana Jones™ Fighter Plane Chase Set, it allows both young and old to recreate the famous chase scene from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

While this set is listed for those aged 8+, I can’t help but wonder if most buyers are considerably older, and making the purchase due to the significant nostalgia evoked by the movies series and this scene in particular.

Above Video: This is an original trailer for the film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” starring Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody, and John Rhys-Davies with directing duties undertaken by the great Steven Spielberg.

This Lego kit includes the fighter plane, the vintage car, a “Berlin” sign post, and three minifigures – Indiana Jones™, Professor Henry Jones Sr.™, and the fighter pilot. It’s a relatively comprehensive kit, with 387 individual pieces, and it can be assembled by most in one to two hours depending on age and prior Lego experience.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade sees the adventurous archaeologist, Indiana Jones, embarking on a quest to find the legendary Holy Grail, racing against the Nazis who seek to use its power for their own nefarious purposes.

Joined by his estranged father, Henry Jones Sr., Indy delves into ancient mysteries, navigates treacherous traps, and confronts his own past. Their journey becomes a test of courage, wit, and the strength of their bond as they strive to prevent the Grail from falling into the wrong hands and unlocking its mystical powers.

Along the way, they uncover secrets, face formidable adversaries, and ultimately learn profound lessons about faith, sacrifice, and the importance of family. There are multiple chase scenes in the film, all of them memorable, but perhaps non more so than the fighter plane chase.

The Lego kit shown in this article celebrates this chase scene, it includes all three characters and both vehicles, and it makes a fantastic display piece once it’s been completed. The kit is currently retailing for $64.90 USD, it’s available now, and you can buy it direct from Lego via the red button below.

