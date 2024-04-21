This is the Fender Audio™ Indio 2 Bluetooth speaker, it’s designed to look and sound like those classic Fender guitar amplifiers from the 1960s and 1970s, while packing all state-of-the-art internals with Bluetooth 5.0, a lithium-ion battery, a USB port, and more.

It isn’t widely known that Fender actually started out as an electrical repair company founded by Clarence Leonidas “Leo” Fender in 1938. The first products that the company made in-house were a line of music amplifiers, they wouldn’t start building their famous line of electric guitars until a few years later in 1945.

The first Fender amplifiers were simple affairs with steel cases, vacuum tube circuitry, and a distinctive “gray crinkle” finish that would become a key hallmark of Fender’s amplifiers for decades to come. As the rock n’ roll revolution kicked off and sped through the 1950s and 1960s, Fender would become one of the leading amplifier manufacturers in the world, competing with the likes of Marshall and Orange.

Fender is more famous today for their line of solid-body electric guitars, specifically the Telecaster and Stratocaster which debuted in 1950 and 1954 respectively, and helped to completely revolutionize the rapidly evolving world of rock n’ roll.

The Fender Audio™ Indio 2 Bluetooth Speaker

The Fender Audio™ Indio 2 Bluetooth speaker is one of the American company’s newer offerings. It was developed to bring the look, feel, and sound of Fender amps to a whole new generation, many of whom may never touch an electric guitar in their lives.

The Indio 2 has a 60W quad-driver system, with two woofers and two tweeters, as well as a rechargeable lithium-ion battery offering 25 hours of playback time. You can link the speaker to your smartphone or music player wirelessly over Bluetooth 5.0, or you can use the built-in 3.5mm auxiliary jack.

The speaker also has a USB port and an AC power cable, allowing you to recharge the internal battery on the go supporting voltages from 100 v up to 240 v, offering worldwide compatibility. The unit measures in at 10.9″ (27.8 cm) wide, by 8.2″ (20.8 cm) high, 4.8″ (12.2cm), and it weighs 8.4 lbs. (3.81 kg).

