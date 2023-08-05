This is the Firelight 750 Flask from High Camp, it’s has a capacity of 750ml which means it can take a full bottle of wine, or a bottle of whiskey, gin, vodka, single malt, rum, or even 750ml of water if you really must.

The flask has full food-grade stainless steel construction, meaning it can handle countless years of use without corrosion. It has two integrated stainless steel tumblers which used a strong magnetic seal to attach to the top and bottom of the flask and stay put when not in use.

At the top of the flask you’ll find a wide mouth for easy filling and easy pouring and a stainless steel leak-proof plug cap with a silicone seal to ensure that the good stuff stays inside, and not all over the contents of your bag. The flask is BPA and phthalate free so no concerns there, and it has a double wall vacuum design to keep whatever you put in it at near to the same temperature for hours on end.

Interestingly, the stainless steel tumblers have the same double wall vacuum design, so they’re ideally suited to use with either hot or cold drinks without making your hands uncomfortable.

Thanks to the use of a food safe stainless steel there will be no staining or flavor retention, this means you can use it for Châteauneuf-du-Pape one day and coffee the next with no issues – so long as it’s cleaned thoroughly in-between of course.

High Camp Flasks was founded back in 2017 by a pair of friends, Nic and Whit, who have a shared passion for craft cocktails and the great outdoors. They quickly realized there was no way to bring their favorite craft spirits with them on adventures, so they set about creating a solution to the problem.

The High Camp Firelight 750 Flask sells for $125 USD and it comes in both Gunmetal and Copper colorways. Huckberry is now offering it with free US shipping and free returns, and it comes with the standard High Camp warranty against any defects.

