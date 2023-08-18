This is the Matador Betalock, it’s a travel carabiner with a deadbolt-style locking gate that discourages grab-and-go theft, ensuring your gear can’t be quickly snatched by opportunistic thieves.

Each Betalock is forged from lightweight, durable aircraft-grade aluminum and they’re compatible with TSA 007 keys for emergency opens by border personnel when traveling – avoiding them needing to break it if they want access to your bag for a security check.

Matador supplies two keys with every Betalock, and owners can choose either locking and non-locking functionality and it’s made with 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum with a spring gate and an anodized finish.

Both Matte Black and Shadow Green colorways are available and the Betalock measures in at 3.7” high x 2.5” wide x 0.47” thick with a weight of 1.94 oz. That works out to approximately 9.4 cm high x 6.3 cm wide x 1.2 cm thick with a weight of approximately 55 grams.

Matador was founded by Chris Clearman in the Bay Area of California in 2014 and the company’s first product was a wallet-sized park blanket he could stash in a coat pocket. It was named the Pocket Blanket and after it was put up for sale online hundreds of orders poured in overnight.

The company soon moved to Colorado where they got a warehouse and the company rapidly expanded, it now offers dozens of products but interestingly it remains an employee-owned company with zero outside investment.

The Matador Betalock locking travel carabiner is now available on Huckberry for $30 USD, it comes with free 30 day returns, and Matador gear all carries a 1 year warranty at minimum on material and workmanship defects.

Visit The Store