This is the new Brentwood Jacket from the team over at Roland Sands Design. It’s a modern take on the classic mid-century perfecto-style leather motorcycle jacket with a series of refinements to make it ideal for use on your motorcycle, or just as regular streetwear.

Roland Sands Design was founded by Roland Sands in 2005. Sands is a former professional motorcycle racer who set multiple track records around the world, and he was the 1998 American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) 250GP champion.

Roland’s first motorcycle was an RM50 dirt bike, it was a gift for his 5th birthday and he managed to break a bone within minutes of climbing onto it for the first time. Undeterred he went on to enjoy an acclaimed career as a professional racer – 10 years and 32 broken bones later he hung up his racing boots and started RSD.

In the almost two decades since, Roland has worked with clients including Ducati, Dunlop, Harley-Davidson, Panasonic, Performance Machine, Piaggio, Polaris, Toyota, Triumph, Vance and Hines, Yamaha, and others.

RSD has grown into a multifaceted business that includes commissioned custom motorcycle builds, aftermarket motorcycle part design and manufacturing, technical riding and casual apparel for motorcyclists, and Moto Classic Events.

The Roland Sands Design Brentwood Jacket

The Brentwood Jacket is the newest release from RSD, it’s designed specifically to function as both an armored motorcycle jacket offering 21st century levels of protection, while also being well-suited to regular street use.

The jacket is made from 1.2mm 100% full-grain cowhide leather that’s been through a tumbling process to soften it, it’s then subjected to a hand-waxing and hand-dying process to give it its final finish. The Brentwood has a perfecto-style collar and snap down lapels, a lightning bolt pattern on the shoulders and sleeves, and a lower leather flap with snap for bike protection.

Each jacket comes with SAS-TEC Flex elbow and shoulder armor incuded, and the jacket has a pocket for an optional back protector, and it has a CE EN1621:2021-1 safety certification. This armor is all quickly removable, allowing it to be worn on the bike all day and then out on the town all night.

Inside the Brentwood you’ll find a quilted satin-poly liner, elastic mesh lower storage pockets, and a waterproof device pocket to keep your smartphone safe if you happen to get caught out in a downpour. It comes in sizes from SM all the way up to 3XL and there’s a sizing chart on the store page that allows you to get the right fit first time.

The Brentwood costs $725 USD and it comes with free U.S. shipping, and free returns for 30 days. It comes in two colorways – Black and Tobacco (dark brown) both of which are pictured above.

Visit The Store