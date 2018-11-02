The Vaktare M.G. Aviator Jacket Reading time: about 2 minutes. American

The Vaktare M.G. Aviator Jacket is a new design from the American motorcycle gear manufacturer, it was designed in the style of classic aviator jackets from the golden age of piston-powered fighter aircraft – but it includes a series of features to make it suitable for motorcycle use.

Vaktare M.G.

Vaktare M.G. is an LA-based motorcycle apparel manufacturer, they pride themselves in the fact that they design, source, and make all of their products in the USA – a rare achievement in the age of global supply chains.

Although Vaktare is a jacket specialist they do produce a limited series of tees and other gear too, the company is run by two motorcyclists – one of whom has a background in motorcycle apparel manufacturing and one who has a background in regular street apparel. This allows them a unique insight into both on and off-bike apparel, resulting in a line of jackets that look just as at home on the street as they do on the bike.

The Vaktare M.G. Aviator Jacket

The new Aviator Jacket is made from 1.2 to 1.3mm 100% full-grain American cowhide, each jacket is cut from a single hide to ensure a consistent grain and finish.

When ordering you can select either a regular leather collar or a Sherling wool collar – these were favored by pilots and bomber crews thanks to their ability to retain heat.

The jacket has two-way American-made G2 zippers by UCAN LA, these two-way zippers allow you to zip open from the bottom a little if needs be to help provide clearance while riding a motorcycle with superbike or cafe racer ergonomics.

Before they’re shipped out each jacket is hand-waxed for weatherproofing, and they can be sent back to be re-waxed for free when needed in the future. Pockets for back, elbow, and shoulder armor are included (armor sold separately).

There is an extra large internal pocket as well as an arm pocket, a chest pocket, and regular hand-warmer pockets. Vaktare offer the jacket in sizes from S through to XXL with an MSRP of $589 USD.

