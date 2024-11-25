This is the Badland 3 Ton Off-Road Jack, as the name implies it’s a jack designed for off-road (and on-road) use and it can lift up to 6,000 lbs or 3 US short tons.

This weight capacity makes it ideal for lifting both full and medium-sized trucks and just about everything else besides. The Badland has a unique wrap-around full length steel skid plate for stability on sand, gravel, and other soft surfaces, making it perfect for use in 4×4 applications.

The Badland has a high-lift design, offering up to a 29 1/16 inch lift height, that’s 74 cm for those of you who prefer the metric system, and the 6,000 lb lifting limit equates to 2,721 kgs. The jack contains a dual piston Rapid Pump® hydraulic system and a removable handle that provides plenty of leverage for lifting heavy loads.

The jack also has a locking adjustable height extension with a grip pad, a handle lock detent for maneuvering, stainless steel hardware for durability and a long life, and heavy duty solid composite wheels ideal for off-road conditions.

It has 7/16 inch thick aluminum side plates, solid steel axles, extension locks to jack saddle for secure lifting, the axles have sealed ball bearings for a long life under off-road conditions, and it has an integrated top handle for easy carrying. The total weight is 72.2 lbs and it comes in any color you like so long as it’s black.

It’s always worth mentioning that jacks like this, or any type of jack for that matter, are only suitable for jacking vehicles up and lowering them down, and that you should always use at least one jack stand (preferably two or more) whenever you have a vehicle elevated to work under it.

The Badland 3 Ton Off-Road Jack is now being offered for sale on Harbor Freight with an MSRP of $319.99 and you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Badlands, Inc.