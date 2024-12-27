This is the Schott NYC x Grateful Dead Sweater, it’s part of a collection of apparel created by Schott NYC in partnership with the Grateful Dead – one of the most popular (and highest-grossing) American touring acts of their time.

This sweater features the iconic Lightning Skull Grateful Dead logo, it’s one of the band’s best-known images, and amazingly, it was originally designed by Owsley Stanley simply to mark the band’s equipment cases. It was later rendered by Bob Thomas, then used as the cover of the Steal Your Face live double album.

The Grateful Dead: A History Speedrun

The Grateful Dead were a pioneering American rock band formed in 1965 in Palo Alto, California. Known for their unique blend of rock, folk, bluegrass, blues, and psychedelia, the band became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most influential groups in rock history.

Led by guitarist Jerry Garcia, the original lineup included Bob Weir, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, Phil Lesh, and Bill Kreutzmann. Their music was characterized by extended improvisational jams, intricate harmonies, and poetic lyrics often penned by Robert Hunter.

The Grateful Dead built a devoted fan base, known as “Deadheads,” through relentless touring and their commitment to live performances. Each show was a unique experience, with setlists varying night to night. This approach fostered a community around the band and inspired a bootleg tape-trading culture among fans.

Some of their most celebrated studio albums include “American Beauty” (1970) and “Workingman’s Dead” (1970), which showcased their more acoustic, roots-oriented sound. However, the band was best known for their live performances, captured on numerous live albums.

The Grateful Dead continued to tour and record until Jerry Garcia’s death in 1995, marking the end of the band’s principal incarnation. Their legacy lives on through various offshoot projects, reissues, and a fan base that celebrates their music and ongoing cultural impact.

The Schott NYC x Grateful Dead Sweater

This sweater is made from a lightweight wool blend and it was designed in an Icelandic style, optimized for layering in cold weather or wearing as a top layer when a jacket isn’t needed.

The blend is 80% wool and 20% nylon, optimized to offer the best insulation combined with longevity and excellent shape-holding even after years of use and many trips through the washing machine.

The sweater is now available for sale directly through the Schott NYC online store here for $70 USD, down from the introductory price of $135 USD for a limited time only.

Images courtesy of Schott NYC