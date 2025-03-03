This is a collection of there aviator sunglasses that belonged to singer, actor, and civil rights icon Harry Belafonte. They’re now being offered for sale with a price guide starting at $200 USD by Julien’s.

The lot consists of three pairs of aviators from Harry Belafonte’s personal wardrobe, including a pair of Donna Karan glasses with blue lenses, a pair of Charmant glasses with brown lenses, and a pair of glasses with green lenses and no branding.

Harry Belafonte: An American Icon

Harry Belafonte was an American singer, actor, and activist whose career spanned more than seven decades. Known as the “King of Calypso,” he brought Caribbean music to international audiences while using his platform to champion civil rights and humanitarian causes.

His legacy extends far beyond entertainment, marking him as one of the most influential figures in 20th-century American cultural and political history.

Belafonte was born in Harlem, New York, to Caribbean immigrants. His father was from Martinique, and his mother was from Jamaica. During his childhood, he spent several years in Jamaica, where he was exposed to the island’s music and culture, which would later shape his artistic career.

Returning to New York in his teenage years, Belafonte struggled academically and eventually dropped out of high school. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he found his passion for acting and enrolled in the Dramatic Workshop of The New School in New York, studying alongside future legends like Marlon Brando and Sidney Poitier.

Belafonte’s music career took off in the 1950s when he became a leading figure in popularizing calypso music, a style rooted in the folk traditions of the Caribbean. His breakthrough album, Calypso (1956), was the first LP to sell over a million copies in the U.S., featuring his signature hit, “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” Other notable songs included “Jump in the Line” and “Jamaica Farewell.”

His unique blend of folk, calypso, jazz, and pop earned him widespread acclaim and international recognition.

As an actor, Belafonte broke racial barriers in Hollywood. He starred in films such as Carmen Jones (1954) alongside Dorothy Dandridge and Island in the Sun (1957), which addressed interracial relationships—a controversial topic at the time. However, despite his success, he grew frustrated with the industry’s racial biases and often turned down stereotypical roles offered to Black actors.

Belafonte became a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. He was a close confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helping to finance the movement and providing logistical support, including arranging for King’s family to be financially secure. He also played a crucial role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Above Video: This is footage of Harry Belafonte performing what was arguably his most famous song in Japan in 1960, “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).”

Beyond the U.S., Belafonte was a staunch advocate for global human rights. He was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and was instrumental in organizing the We Are the World charity single in 1985 to fight famine in Africa.

This collection of three pairs of Harry Belafonte’s sunglasses are being auctioned by Julien’s in a live online auction that ends on the 6th of March. The price guide is $200 – $300 USD and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Julien’s