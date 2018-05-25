The Vaktare M.G. Pilot Racer Jacket – Individually Handmade in Los Angeles, CA.

The Pilot Racer Jacket by Vaktare M.G. was designed as a modern motorcyclist’s equivalent of the iconic WWII fighter pilot and bomber crew flight jacket.
The team at Vaktare M.G. make all of their jackets in Los Angeles by hand in small batches to keep a close eye on quality. The Pilot Racer jacket uses top grain American cowhide throughout with a thickness of 1.0 to 1.2mm, with famously tough 138 industrial nylon (6.6 thread) with double stitching on integral seams.
The jacket’s liner is natural stretch cotton for breathability, and there are pockets in the shoulder, elbow, and back for armor – which is sold separately on the site.
Both sleeves have zipper for adjustment, and the two chest pockets can be opened in warmer weather to provide additional ventilation. There is also an internal chest pocket, and two side pockets on the exterior to keep your hands warm in winter.
The collar is made from genuine Sherpa wool and features hidden press studs underneath to allow you to fix it down, to avoid flapping when you’re on the highway.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Each kangaroo leather wallet by Tailfeather Goods is handmade by husband and wife duo Scottie and Natalia in Australia. Kangaroo leather is highly prized around the world for its incredible hardiness, it’s lighter and stronger than either cow or goat leather, it has 10x the tensile strength of cowhide and is 50% stronger than goatskin….
Read More
There are some who will tell you that the Cord 812 Supercharged Phaeton is the most beautiful American car ever made, and whether you agree with them or not, it’s hard to argue that the 812 isn’t one of the most impressive cars to be designed and built in the USA in the first half…
Read More
The Boosted Mini is an electric skateboard designed for everybody – not just the longboard wizards. Its smaller size when compared to typical electric skateboards makes it far more manageable for beginner to intermediate riders, and you’ll find low speed riding easier too thanks to quicker directional control. The Boosted Mini comes in two models,…
Read More
The ICON Duesey Watch is a new design from famed automotive maestro Jonathan Ward. Although he’s most famous for his work rebuilding classic 4x4s into sympathetically modernized versions of their former selves, Ward is also an avid watch collector – so it was only a matter of time before the two passions met in the…
Read More
The Meyers Manx Story is a look back at the man (and the car) that revolutionized beach buggies in the mid-1960s. Bruce F. Meyers developed a unique fiberglass body that could be fitted to a shortened VW Beetle floorpan, keeping the engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, and steering in place. In 1965 Bruce started selling kits…
Read More
Although many people have never heard of Thor, the company played a huge role in the early days of the American motorcycle industry – employing Oscar Hedstrom, Al Crocker, and Bill Ottoway early in their careers, these men would later become famous for their work at Indian Motocycles, Crocker Motorcycles, and Harley-Davidson respectively. A Brief…
Read More