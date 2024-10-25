This is one of just two original Star Trek Communicators, it has been recently refurbished and returned to as-used-on-screen working condition thanks to the internal fitment of a new stop watch.

This Communicator is known as “Beta” in the collecting community, the two hero Communicators made for the first Star Trek series were named “Alpha” and “Beta” respectively. This example has been in private ownership for almost 50 years, and up until very recently it was believed to be lost forever.

The Star Trek Communicator was designed by Wah Ming Chang, an American designer, sculptor, and artist. Chang designed a number of historically significant Star Trek props including the Phaser, Tricorder, Communicator, and the first Romulan ship.

Chang’s design of the Communicator has recently been pointed to as an original inspiration for the cellular “flip phone” that exploded in popularity after Motorola’s StarTAC, the world’s first flip phone, debuted in 1996.

The Star Trek Communicator had made its first on-screen appearance in 1966, exactly 30 years earlier. In the Star Trek universe the Communicator is a handheld device with a flip-up front, this metal flip-up section doubles as both the screen protector and the antenna when the device is in use.

The main face of the Communicator contains two dials and three colored buttons, below a circular screen with rotating graphics to simulate a functioning internal computer. In Star Trek, the Communicator can be used to communicate between individuals and between people and starships, communicating over “sub space” for seemingly faster-than-light transmissions.

The Communicator shown in this article was used by William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in the episode “Day of the Dove,” and well as the episodes “Catspaw” and “Friday’s Child.”

The rotating movement of the screen was controlled by an internal stopwatch. The original watch is no longer functional but it comes with the device, a new period-correct stopwatch has been fitted to ensure that it works as it does in the show.

Given the historic significance of the Communicator and its extreme rarity, the auction price guide for this example is set understandably high at between $100,000 – $200,000 USD.

If you’d like to read more about this “Beta” Star Trek Communicator or register to bid you can visit the listing here. It’s being offered for sale through Julien’s in an online auction, and bidding closes on the 9th of November.

Images courtesy of Julien’s + CBS Media Ventures