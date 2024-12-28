These are the Everlast 1910 Classic Boxing Gloves, they were developed to evoke the style of turn-of-the-century boxing gloves but they use modern design principles and materials, resulting in far better hand protection.



The gloves are available in a few colors, we’ve shown them below, but the classic tan leather finish is the most period correct, and they’ll look the best hanging up on the wall when you’re done with your workout.

Everlast: A History Speedrun

Everlast was founded in 1910 by 17-year-old Jacob Golomb – the son of a tailor and a keen swimmer from The Bronx. Though the company is most famous today for its boxing and MMA gear, the first products were swimwear that was deigned to last more than a year with regular use. This is why it was given the name Everlast, and their long-lasting swimming gear quickly made them successful.

In 1917 the famous boxer Jack Dempsey asked Golomb to develop headgear that would last more than 15 round in the boxing ring. Golomb did just that, and quickly followed up with boxing gloves and boots.

Everlast would sponsor many boxers in the decades that followed, including Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Larry Holmes, and others.

The company is now one of the few boxing brands (if not the only one) that people on the street can name from memory, even those not into boxing or contact sports. Not a bad result for a 114 year old company that started out making swimming trunks.

The Everlast 1910 Classic Boxing Gloves

The 1910 Classic Boxing Gloves from Everlast use a lightweight, triple-layered foam to protect your hand from impacts. They have an outer made from premium synthetic leather, which is ideal for handling the sweat and rough use that boxing gloves tend to encounter.

Internally, the gloves are completely modern, with an ergonomic grip bar and a secured thumb for proper fist position and injury prevention. The gloves also have a full wrist-wrap hook-and-loop enclosure system for a customizable fit. Inside you’ll find an antibacterial satin lining for easy cleaning.

It’s recommended that you use hand wraps before boxing, to ensure full protection for your hands and reduce the chance of injury. These gloves are now available in four colorways including Classic Tan, Black, White, and Red with an MSRP of $44.99 USD from Everlast here.

Images courtesy of Everlast