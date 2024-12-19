This is a coffee table built around an M28 V8 sourced from a Porsche 928. It’s been given a distinctive pink paint scheme modeled after one of the most famous racing Porsches of all time, the “Pink Pig.”

The Pink Pig livery made its debut on the Porsche 917/20, a variant of the 917 with a wider body and a short, almost stubby front end. It reminded some of a pig, including Count Rossi of the Martini & Rossi drinks company. The Count refused to let it carry the iconic Martini livery, and so Porsche designer Anatole Lapine stepped in with a pink livery that included labels for each body part – according to butcher’s cuts.

The Importance Of The Porsche 928

The Porsche 928 was first shown to the world at the 1977 Geneva Motor Show to a generally positive reception, though its price point was much higher than the Porsche 911 and some purists did grumble about the switch to liquid-cooling.

Porsche’s intention for the 928 was for it to replace the long-in-the-tooth 911 which had seen its sales declining in the 1970s. The 928 was a more modern front-engined, 2+2 grand tourer that was well placed to compete with the likes of Jaguar, Maserati, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and even Ferrari.

The plans to cease 911 manufacturing never materialized, much to the relief of many in the motoring world, and both the 928 and 911 would sell side-by-side for almost 20 years from the late 1970s well into the 1990s.

The M28 engine that powered the 928 would be introduced with a displacement of 4.5 liters and 219 bhp for the North American market with 237 bhp elsewhere. The swept displacement and power output would both increase over the production cycle, eventually reaching 5.4 liters and 345 bhp.

The engine that this coffee table was made from is one of the later double overhead cam versions, as opposed to the earlier single overhead cam. It would have originally had a displacement of 5.0 liters and four valves per cylinder for a total of 32.

The “Pink Pig” Porsche V8 Coffee Table Shown Here

The coffee table you see here is built around a Porsche 928 V8 engine and it keeps the intake manifold and exhaust manifolds in place. There are cutouts in the glass table surface, allowing the intake to rise above and join in the middle.

The table measures in at approximately 43″ long by 37″ wide and it rises 17″ above the floor. It weighs approximately 100 lbs and it’s riding on a set of six lockable caster wheels. These wheels mean its easy to roll the table into place, and they can be removed if you want to leave it in place semi-permanently.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Napa, California on Bring a Trailer with no reserve. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

