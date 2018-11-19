The Piloti Pistone X Driving Shoe – Footwear For Gentleman Drivers

The Piloti Pistone X driving shoe is an update to the popular Pistone series that have helped establish Piloti as a world-leader in the field of high-performance motoring footwear.

Piloti

Established in California in the 1990s, Piloti started out making racing boots for professional drivers, before expanding out into the gentleman driver market with shoes like the Prototipo, Primo, Officina, Campione, and Ligne models.

The original Piloti Pistone series of driving shoes became popular due to their daily-wearability and the fact that most people don’t even notice they’re designed for driving.

The Piloti Pistone X Driving Shoe

The new Pistone X series expands on its forebears by offering a new streamlined silhouette and a wider selection of upper-body materials, with the same comfortable rubber sole and proprietary natural cork and EVA foam insole.

The upper is Italian Mastrotto suede leather with a padded collar, quilted sides, and perforations to allow your foot natural ventilation. All Piloti shoes have a specially designed cup sole to keep your foot comfortable even when your feet are resting on their heels for hours while driving, this is coupled with lower-profile Roll Control Lite heel technology.

The Pistone X also features an Onsteam® anti-microbial lining for odor and moisture control, and a steel stability bar for torsional support. Each pair is hand-crafted in Portugal and sizing ranges from 7 to 14.

