This is the Leatherman Super Tool 300, it’s one of the most popular multitools ever released by the American company, and they describe it as “the multi-tool for the working man.”

The most obvious feature are the pliers, they’re the largest and most capable pliers that Leatherman has ever included in a multitool, and they have a sloped-top handle design allowing them to fit into tight spaces.

The Origins Of Leatherman

The Leatherman story began in 1975 when Tim Leatherman, a mechanical engineering graduate from Oregon State University, embarked on a backpacking trip across Europe with his wife.

It was during this journey that Tim found himself frequently in need of a versatile and compact tool that could perform multiple tasks – he soon realized that there was a gap in the market for a product that offered more than a Swiss Army knife while still remaining lightweight and compact.

Upon returning home to Oregon he put his mechanical engineering degree to work and began working on his first prototype, a multi-tool that combined the functionality of a pair of pliers with a variety of other essential tools. After several iterations and a number of years of development, the first Leatherman multi-tool, the Pocket Survival Tool (PST), was born in 1983.

The PST was an instant hit, and the company quickly outgrew its humble beginnings. By 1984, Leatherman Tool Group had moved to a larger facility and expanded its product line. Leatherman produces and assembles its tools in Portland, Oregon and they offer a 25 year warranty on their wares.

The Leatherman Super Tool 300

The Leatherman Super Tool 300 includes 19 built-in tools, as it’s designed for people who work with their hands the side cutouts are a little larger than usual, so you can still access the folding tools even when you have gloves on.

As noted above, the Super Tool 300 has the largest pliers that Leatherman has ever included in a multitool. Once you open it up you’ll find a broad range of internal tools including four varieties of screwdriver, a bottle opener, a can opener, a ruler, a wood/metal file, a saw blade, an awl with a thread loop, a 420HC knife, and a 420HC serrated edge knife.

The pliers work as both needlenose and regular pliers, with replaceable wire cutters, replaceable hard-wire cutters, stranded-wire cutters, an electrical crimper, and a wire stripper. The Super Tool 300 measures in at 4.5 inches or 11.5 cm long when closed, it weighs 9.6 oz or 272.15 grams, and the primary blade length is 3.2 inches or 8.13 cm.

