This is the new Expedition Backpack from the team at Fuel Motorcycles, it was developed to carry all the gear you’ll need on a trip while keeping it dry, and it can be used as either a standard backpack or a duffel bag.

Fuel Motorcycles was founded in Barcelona back in 2012, they quickly made a name for themselves by building eye-catching scramblers that weren’t just for show – they were highly-functional dual sport bikes. To prove this, and perhaps to silence the ever-present critics, they launched the Scram Africa, an annual 2,500 km trip across the Sahara desert by motorcycle.

It’s now been over a decade since the company was founded and they’ve grown significantly, they now design a broad range of gear from boots and jackets to t-shirts, bags, pants, gloves, and more. Whereas many custom motorcycle garages fell by the wayside, Fuel had become a major moto brand unto themselves.

The Expedition Backpack is one of the company’s newest releases, it’s a waterproof 30 liter bag that can be used as both a backpack, a side-carry duffel bag, or it can be strapped to the back of your motorcycle or tossed into the back of your 4×4 for trips off road.

The bag has a roll top closure to keep out water, mud, and debris. It has a front pocket with a waterproof zipper that allows quick access to things you need to get your hands on fast, like passports, cash, and bank cards. It also has a seperate side-opening waterproof zipper that allows fast access to the contents without needing to unroll the top.

The outer shell of the bag is 100% waterproof polyester and it has a reinforced bottom that won’t wear through even after years of use. There’s a front velcro panel that you can customize with your own patches if you wish, the bag also has reflective prints to improve nighttime visibility for the rider.

The Expedition Backpack is offered in both yellow and orange colorways and they retail for $178 USD apiece. Fuel offers global shipping and 30 day returns on all products.

