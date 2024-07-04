This is a classic egg chair with a design inspired by Arne Jacobsen’s original mid-century design, it’s been finished in John Player Special livery, reminiscent of the World Championship winning Lotus Formula One cars of the 1970s and 1980s.

The black and gold John Player Special colors, often abbreviated to JPS, would become globally famous in 1972, the first year the Lotus F1 cars would carry it, when 25 year old Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi became the youngest to ever win the Championship.

Above Video: This short film shows the Lotus 72 in action with non-other than Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi at the wheel – the man who drove it to win the Formula One World Championship with it in 1972.

The Egg Chair was originally designed by architect and industrial designer Arne Jacobsen in 1956 for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark. While the hotel with its stark minimalist design would become famous in architectural circles, the Egg Chair would become famous worldwide, helped along by an official production run from high-end furniture retailer Fritz Hansen.

In the years since, the Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair has become a staple in the world of mid-century design, spawning its own genre and becoming one of the most studied creations in the history of modern furniture design.

The Egg Chair you see here is a modern interpretation 0f the Arne Jacobsen design, it has the classic shell shape which is made from fiberglass, and its affixed to a four-leg swivel base that is also height adjustable.

It has black diamond-stitched upholstery over the seating surface with a gold JPS logo at the head, and the back of the chair is finished in the same black and gold livery as the John Player Lotus F1 cars. The back of the chair also carries John Player Special, Elf, Goodyear, and Olympus branding, just like the cars.

This chair was made in 2024, so it’s essentially still brand new, it’s being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Troy Hills, New Jersey with no reserve. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer