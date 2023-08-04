This is the new Aether + Bamford GMT, it’s a Swiss-made watch with an automatic movement and as the name suggests it has a GMT movement – allowing you to see the time in two separate timezones at a glance.

The watch is a collaborative project between Aether and Bamford, the former is one of the most respected outdoor apparel manufacturers in the world, and the latter a watchmaker based in London, England.

The most famous GMT is the first, the Rolex GMT-Master, which was the origin of species for the GMT watch type – it was originally developed for airline pilots after Pan Am approached Rolex and asked them to develop a watch for their pilots.

The first Rolex GMT-Master appeared in 1954 and it immediately became popular with both pilots and traveling businessmen who needed to track two timezones. This was long before the age of smartwatches or iPhones of course, and still many years before the first commercially available quartz watches.

It didn’t take long for the GMT-style to catch on and other watchmakers have created their own versions over the years, the latest is Bamford with their own unique GMT. Interestingly, Bamford first got its start back in the 1970s creating custom Rolexes that took the high end watch world by storm, so it was an easy choice for the company to develop a GMT in house.

The Aether + Bamford GMT is powered by the highly-regarded, self-winding Sellita SW330-2 movement. It has 25 jewels, a 56-hour power reserve, 28,800 vph, a date complication, and that fourth hand function that gives it its GMT capability.

The watch has a 40mm case made from 316L stainless steel, a sapphire glass crystal with an anti-glare coating, a 20mm lug width, and a total thickness of 11.7 mm. The watch is water resistant down to 100 meters, or approximately 330 feet/30 ATM.

The dial of the watch features a topographical map pattern, with signature Aether blue markers, the date window is located at the 3 o’clock position, and it has an adjustable 24 hour bezel allowing you to set your second timezone.

The Aether + Bamford GMT is now available for sale directly from Aether with an MSRP of $2,500 USD, and each watch comes with a 20mm dark blue NATO strap to ensure it stays on your wrist no matter what.

