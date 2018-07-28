The Piloti 1923 Retro Limited Edition 24H Le Mans Driving Shoe has been designed to evoke the styling of the boots worn by legendary racing drivers like Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, Mike Hawthorn, and many others.
Piloti named the boots after the year of the first running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, each pair are individually made in Portugal with a soft brown leather upper, that features a soft pig skin lining and insole to avoid chaffing.
The boots have a buffed EVA and rubber sole, with a rolled heel to keep your foot planted in the footwell even when belting around the Circuit de la Sarthe in hot pursuit of the D-Types.
Piloti have released the 1923 Retro Limited Edition 24H Le Mans Driving Shoe as a strictly limited series, and they’ll only be making them for a limited time. Sizes are currently available from 7 through to 14, though some sizes may become unavailable as stocks diminish.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Biltwell EXFIL-115 is a waterproof motorcycle bag designed to be as simple and tough as possible – it isn’t just for motorcycle use either, it makes an excellent roofrack bag too. Each EXFIL-115 is made from exceptionally tough UV-treated 500/1000D tarpaulin PVC, with a 100% waterproof roll-top closure, and 2″ ballistic nylon loops on…
Read More
Roue launched a series of new wristwatches this year, all of which are inspired by motorsport timepieces from the 1960s and 1970s. Unlike many other companies in this space, they’re targeting an audience that doesn’t want to (or can’t yet afford to) spend thousands on their watches. All of the Roue designs can be had…
Read More
The Douglas DC-3 is remembered as one of the most important aircraft of the 20th century – largely because of the way it revolutionised commercial passenger flight. The aircraft was designed and built to fulfill an order for Transcontinental and Western Airlines (TWA), who wanted to compete with the new Boeing 247 being flown by…
Read More
This Boeing 747 Wheel Table by Plane Industries is more or less exactly what it says on the tin – it’s an authentic Boeing 747 alloy wheel that’s been meticulously rebuilt into what is undeniably one of the greatest coffee tables money can buy. Each wheel is sourced directly from the airline industry, wheels that…
Read More
The Subaru 22B was built between March and August 1998 in very limited numbers to celebrate both Subaru’s 40th anniversary and the 3rd consecutive manufacturer’s title in the World Rally Championship. The car is considered by some (including me) to be one of the best looking Subarus ever built, with its sleek coupe body, flared…
Read More
The Bamford Mayfair is a new watch from George Bamford and his talented team, unlike the other creations from the Bamford Watch Department, the Mayfair is affordable to almost everyone with an MSRP of $560 USD – well over 90% less than most of their creations. The Bamford Watch Department The Bamford Watch Department was…
Read More