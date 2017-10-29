Documentary: Jaguar At Le Mans In 1953

The 24 hour endurance race in 1953 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France was a comeback year for Jaguar, after a disastrous performance the year before. The early overheating issues that had plagued the still-new Jaguar C-Type had largely been rectified, and 1953 would see the addition of disc brakes to the English car – giving it a huge advantage over its competition who were all still running drums.
This short film is an interesting look back at the race from a Jaguar perspective. It includes some excellent footage of the event that I hadn’t seen before, and it’s a good reminder of just how important the American Cunningham team was back in the early 1950s – beating out the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Panhard, Peugeot, Nash-Healey, Austin-Healey, and even one of the Jaguars to finish on the podium in 3rd place.
1953 would be a very important year for Jaguar, their win at the most important motor race of the year was exceedingly popular news back in Britain, and it would help form a foundation of successes that would later be built on by the venerable D-Type.
If you’d like to read more about the 1953 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans you can click here to visit the well-detailed Wikipedia page.
Related Posts
This car was one of the Scuderia Ferrari Works entries in the 1955 Mille Miglia – a challenging 1,000 mile race across Italy held on public roads. It was originally a 3.7 litre vehicle with 280 hp and a kerb weight of 850 kilograms, Paolo Marzotto was the driver but he didn’t get far – the…
Read More
There are some who will tell you that the Cord 812 Supercharged Phaeton is the most beautiful American car ever made, and whether you agree with them or not, it’s hard to argue that the 812 isn’t one of the most impressive cars to be designed and built in the USA in the first half…
Read More
The Iso Rivolta Chronicles is a series of short films about the cars of Iso Autoveicoli S.p.A, and the modern collectors who keep them alive. For the uninitiated, Iso was a refrigeration company until after WWII when they branched out into cars and motorcycles, one of their most famous early creations was the Iso Isetta…
Read More
A Brief History of the Egli-Vincent The Egli-Vincent was originally built to fix a design flaw in the Vincent Black Shadow – its frame. Although highly innovating for the time, the frame wasn’t really strong enough for the speeds and suspension loads endured by the bike – and a Swiss motorcycle racer named Fritz Egli had…
Read More
Introduction Of all the British sports cars ever made the Austin-Healey 3000 series are amongst the most iconic and most desirable, despite the fact that they were by no means the most expensive nor even the most sophisticated. Originally created to provide an affordable sports car so that enthusiasts of modest means could participate in…
Read More
One Leap Ahead is a documentary about Jaguar filmed in 1961 – a year that was significant, as it’s when the production of the E-Type began (known as the XKE in some markets). The film starts out with some wonderful footage of a pristine Mark II – nicknamed the “Gentleman’s Express” and popular with bank robbers…
Read More