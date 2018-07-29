Scramble – A 1981 Motocross Film By Syd Pearman

“Scramble” is a 1981 film about British motocross by talented amateur filmmaker Syd Pearman. The film offers a fantastic look into the world of weekend warrior motocross riders, including a personal favorite who arrives with his Suzuki loaded on its side in the back of his hatchback.
There’s a good amount of racing footage despite the fact that the film is only a little over 11 minutes long, and it finishes with a wonderful quote from one of the most unintentionally hilarious women I’ve ever seen.
Official Description
A 1981 look at the sport of scrambling and motocross. Filmed on 16mm film
When we decided back in 1980, that we would like to make a film about scrambling we thought that some slow motion would be a good idea, preferably in the rain so that mud being flung from the bikes might look good.
We went to 3 meetings but there was never any sign of rain when we turned up – in fact it was almost a guarantee for the organisers of a fine day if we attended. In the end we did the film in the sunshine and the slo-mo wasn’t too bad in all the dust…. But see what you think.
Related Posts
Joel Clark is a British artist who specializes in an intricately layered vinyl technique, often using automotive parts like car doors and hoods to capture a glimpse of a passing, momentary reflection and freeze-frame it. The series started when Joel bought a car door on eBay, cleaned it up, and set about painstakingly cutting vinyl…
Read More
The Indian Four is considered by many to be one of the most handsome American motorcycles of the 20th century, if not all time. Its sweeping fenders, glistening chrome, longitudinally-mounted 4-cylinder engine, and tan leather saddle helped to define the ideal American motorcycle for decades – and the modern Indian Chief shares more than a passing…
Read More
The Kawasaki Z1R-TC holds the distinction of being the first of what would become a rash of turbocharged Japanese motorcycles in the late ’70s and ’80s. It was an era that would see almost everything get a turbocharger attached, oftentimes resulting in turbo lag so bad it could only be measured in the geologic time…
Read More
BMW motorcycles have always been a little unusual, the Germans were never afraid to depart from the norm, and to their credit, the German consumers have been more than happy to jump on for the ride. Although the R62 wasn’t produced for long it’s still much sought after by enthusiasts thanks to its elegant looks…
Read More
The Joie Chitwood’s Hell Drivers show started just after the Second World War in the USA as a traveling spectacle seen by hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. Joie (that’s the correct spelling) had started out as a dirt track driver before moving up to NASCAR. After WWII he bought the ramps and cars…
Read More
The 1970s were a golden age in the world of international rally, it was just before the monsters of Group B would arrive and the cars being raced were far closer to their road-going counterparts. The heroes of the age include icons like the Ford Escort, the Porsche 911, the Datsun 240Z, the Alpine A110,…
Read More