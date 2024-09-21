The Norwegians know a thing or two about the cold, coming from a nation with some of the coldest winters in Europe. The Tempo Performance Cooler from Oyster is made in Norway with a 23 liter capacity, high-tech insulation, and a durable aluminum body.

Oyster launched last year, in April of 2023, with their line of all new aluminum coolers. The company founders explain that their design required six years of research and development, which included the development of a patented integrated vacuum insulation system.

It’s been called the “new king of luxury coolers,” and it’s not hard to see why. The aluminum body looks like an industrial design study piece from a person about to be hired by Rimowa.

Each Oyster cooler is made from recyclable aluminum and chemical free Silica. The cooler is said to keep things cooler for longer due to what they call the three thermal drivers, core insulation, thermal bridge, and thermal conductivity. As a result the cooler doesn’t need ice, just two thermal ice packs, and there is a lot more interior space than there typically is in a foam or plastic cooler.

Though we typically associate coolers with camping, BBQs, and days by the lake or at the beach, they’re also commonly used by people when grocery shopping – particularly when buying frozen or chilled items and the drive home is more than half an hour.

The Tempo Performance Cooler shown here is the halo model produced by Oyster, it’s 23 liters in capacity, enough for up to 36 cans with two ice packs. It comes with two thermal ice packs as well as an adjustable carry strap for transport, and it measures in at 20” wide x 11⅞” deep x 12⅝” high with a total weight of 12⅜ lbs when empty.

The team at Oyster say that when it needs a clean you can just use warm soapy water, regular dish soap is fine. It’s now being sold on Huckberry with a $495 USD MSRP and they include Free U.S. shipping and a best price guarantee.

