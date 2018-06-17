Documentary: 8 Meters – Triumph, Tragedy, and a Photo Finish at Le Mans

“I think I’ve been fucked.” – Ken Miles
The above quote was one of the first things Miles said when he climbed out of his Ford GT40 after finishing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in what he thought was a joint first place. This documentary covers what is undoubtably one of the single greatest injustices in the history of motorsport, with interviews of surviving team members including both Chris Amon and Carroll Shelby.
Ken Miles was a British-born racing driver who had been a tank sergeant in the British Army during World War II, he moved to the USA in the early 1950s and become a naturalized American citizen with a well-known love of his new homeland. Much loved by his crew, he was affectionately nicknamed “Teddy Teabag” due to his tea drinking habit. Ken made a name for himself racing modified MGs in the 1950s, in 1953 he won 14 straight victories in SCCA racing, ensuring that he popped up on the radar of every serious racing driver and team owner in the USA.
In 1957 Ken took a Porsche 550S engine and fitted it into a lightweight Cooper chassis and body – the car became known as the “Pooper” for obvious reasons (it’s pictured below). The Pooper absolutely dominated the F Modified Class of SCCA on the west coast of the USA in the 1957 and 1958 with Miles behind the wheel.
It was when Ken was hired by Carroll Shelby that his career really took off, and this documentary shows what should have been the highlight of his racing career – in 1966 he had already won the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring – so a victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans would have crowned him the king of endurance racing.
If you’d like to read more about Ken’s life you can click here.
Related Posts
The Ford Bronco Half Cab was a rare version off the iconic 4×4, just 2602 were built in 1967, as the overwhelming majority of buyers opted for the slightly more practical wagon body style. Officially called the Bronco Sport Utility Pickup, the motoring public quickly nicknamed it the “Half Cab”, and today this is the…
Read More
This McLaren MP4/8 was the car driven by Ayrton Senna to his record-setting 6th win at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, beating the previous record holder Graham Hill, and setting a record that would remain unbroken to the modern day. The car that would give Ayrton Senna his final Monaco win is now due…
Read More
The AMC Gremlin and Modified Stock Car racing are a match made in 1970s oval track heaven. The Gremlin was small and cheap, with a long hood area covering an engine bay that could accommodate far larger engines than its sub-compact car competition. The Kammback design of the Gremlin was an added bonus, as many…
Read More
The Ferrari Testarossa is a supercar that can almost single-handedly define the 1980s – an decade of excess, Synthwave, fluorescent colors, Back to the Future, fast cars, and big hair. Unlike many of the well-known supercars from the ’80s like the Lamborghini Countach, the Porsche 911 Turbo, the De Tomaso Pantera, and the BMW M1 which…
Read More
The Dodge Charger is often remembered for being the “other” car from the iconic chase scene in the Oscar winning 1968 Steve McQueen film Bullitt. The undulating streets of San Francisco form a captivating backdrop for the police thriller, and they feature heavily in what is now widely regarded as the greatest chase scene in…
Read More
A Short History of the Porsche 930 Turbo In 1974 Porsche displayed a new car to the general public at the Paris Auto Show. It was a turbocharged 911 with the internal type designation “930” – it had widened wheel arches, wide tires, a rear wing, and 260 hp from its rear-mounted, SOHC, 3-liter flat-6….
Read More