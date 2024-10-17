These are the new Ferrata Alpine sunglasses from the team at Sunski, an American sunglass manufacturer that specializes in making retro shades using modern materials.

Though they were designed for use by skiers and snowboarders, they’re also ideal for use by hikers, rock climbers, white water rafters, and for those undertaking a variety of outdoor pursuits. Alternatively, there’s no reason they can’t be used for a wander down to the local cafe.

Sunski: A History Speedrun

Sunski was founded by two Americans who became friends in collage. They got their heads together to come up with the next big thing, and settled on a special bowl, designed just for use with chips and salsa. They called it the Salsabol.

Although the Salsabol did sell, it didn’t sell in the numbers required to make it a real runaway success. In 2012 they launched a new Kickstarter campaign for an entirely different company, a company named Sunski.

Back in 2009, Tom had boarded a plane with a tent, a surfboard, some clothes, and little else. He had spent months surfing and camping there, and discovered the nation’s love for wild, retro sunglasses.

He bought a few pairs of these inexpensive shades and tucked them away when he returned to the USA. Not realizing that a few years later he would launch a company inspired by them. Tom and Michael developed a series of new sunglass designs, launched the Kickstarter campaign, and the rest is history.

The company has now been in business for over 12 years, they’ve shipped sunglasses to countless countries on six of the seven continents, and they have remained true to their core founding principles – good sunglasses that don’t cost the earth.

The Sunski Ferrata Alpine Sunglasses

The Sunski Ferrata Alpine sunglasses have frames made from R90 and electroplated stainless steel with stainless steel hinges that have lock-tight screws. They have Helio PC polycarbonate polarized lenses that block 100% UVA/UVB/UV400 wavelengths and pass the FDA basic impact test.

On either side you’ll find removable, magnetic sun shields with air flow perforations. These can be easily attached or removed when required, and the glasses have rubber nose pads for comfort.

They’re now being offered for sale through Huckberry with free U.S. shipping, free U.S. returns, and a best price guarantee. The price is $149 USD and they come in either Spruce Silver or Storm Forest colorways.

Visit The Store