This is a classic flip clock from the team at Cloudnola that measures in at over a foot wide. It’s battery powered and designed to be sat on your desk, work bench, or shelf, providing a clear and reliable time readout 24 hours a day.

Interestingly, the study, science, and history of flip clocks is called horopalettology. The name coming from a combination of horology and palette. Though we often associate flip clocks with the mid-to-late 20th century, their history dates back far further, into the late 19th century.

The invention of the flip clock is attributed to Josef Pallweber, an Austrian inventor and engineer who came up with the first design in 1890. He was issued a patent for the invention in October of 1890, the design was then put into production by the German Lenzkirch Clock Factory in 1893, with a pendulum-based mechanical movement.

Pallweber would become one of the most influential watch and clock designers of his age, he’s credited with designing the first digital clock, the first digital watch, and of course, the first flip clock.

During the 20th century as the world of clocks and wristwatches turned to electric quartz movements, very nearly killing the traditional industry of horology, Josef Pallweber’s flip clock invention was given a new lease on life. Suddenly, with cheaper modern electric movements, the flip clock could be produced for far less money, and they began appearing everywhere.

The Cloudnola Desktop Flip Clock

The flip clock you see here it the largest we’ve ever featured on Silodrome, coming in at 14.5 inches wide, 5.5 inches high, and 3.5 inches deep. It’s finished in black with white numerals, it has a metal frame, and lightweight PVC flaps to display the time.

This flip clock is battery powered and designed to be used either standing on a desk, bench, or countertop, or wall mounted to become a key feature in a room. It’s currently being offered by Huckberry with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee at $125 USD.

