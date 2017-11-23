Biltwell Gringo Safe-T Yellow Helmet

The Biltwell Gringo Safe-T Yellow is a new shell color option for the popular full face, a helmet that’s quickly becoming a de facto choice in the sub-$200 retro category.
The Gringo costs just $149.95 USD – this is affordable for almost everyone. And unlike 3/4 face helmets that are common in the world of vintage and classic motorcycles, the Gringo offers full face protection – after all it’s important to protect that hole in the front of your face where the beer goes in.
Each Gringo helmet is made from an injection-molded ABS outer shell with hand-painted finish, they have an expanded polystyrene inner shell, a hand-sewn brushed Lycra liner with contrasting diamond-stitched quilted open-cell foam padding, internal BioFoam chin pad with hand-sewn contrast stitching, rugged plated steel D-ring neck strap with adjustment strap end retainer and a rubber edging on shell and eye port.
They’re built to DOT certification standards, they are also available with a series of visors, bubble shields and goggles – making them a solid choice for an inexpensive, all-weather, all-season helmet.
Buy Here
