This is the Poseidon Pro Indestructible Charger from the team at Dark Energy, as the name implies it’s been designed to be indestructible, or close to it, and well-suited to use in the great outdoors.

Dark Energy notes that the Poseidon Pro can be dropped from a height of up to 50 feet or submerged in water for up to 45 minutes without any internal damage, and the battery is rated to last over 500 charge cycles, the equivalent 1,500 to 2,000 average smartphone recharges.

Dark Energy was founded in 2015 by Jeremy Pendleton in Provo, Utah. The company is focused on outdoor equipment with a a future-tech slant, and they became known initially for their early portable battery products that offered tough, camp-ready power supplies.

In the years since, the company has expanded their line of offerings to include portable solar power systems, multiple battery packs, wireless chargers, a plasma lighter, wall adapter, and a water resistant molle pouch for carrying your electrical gear.

The Poseidon Pro Indestructible Charger

The Poseidon Pro Indestructible Charger consists primarily of a 10,200 mAh capacity lithium-ion battery designed to last long term, and mentioned higher up it’s good for 500+ charge cycles or up to 2,000 average smartphone recharges.

In order to keep it safe from the elements, the battery is contained within a proprietary Armor Flex™ Tech case, which is said to be able to withstand a 50 ft drop, a shotgun blast, 1,500 lb of crushing force, and 1.5 lbs of explosives. It has both USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as a built-in flashlight.

The case also has an IP68 waterproof rating, meaning it can be completely submerged in water for over 45 minutes with no ill effects. Dark Energy also notes that it’s been tested in extreme temperatures from 100 degrees to -15 degrees F, or approximately 38°C to -26°C.

The Indestructible Charger is currently being offered on Huckberry with their best price guarantee and free US shipping for $120 USD, and it’s offered in three colorways, Hi-Vis Orange, Green Camouflage, and Black.

Visit The Store