This is the Unimatic U4-GMT, it’s one of the newer designs from the highly-regarded Italian watchmaker, it offers a 300-meter water resistance rating and an automatic GMT movement.

Each U4-GMT is individually numbered as just 300 will be made in total. This limited-edition production run concept has been used by Unimatic since the company was founded, the exclusivity has helped make them one of the best-known microbrands in the world.

What Is Unimatic?

Unimatic was founded in 2015 by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato – both passionate about watches and industrial design. The brand is based in Milan, Italy and from the beginning their vision was to create high-quality wristwatches with a focus on simplicity, durability, and affordability.

The founders primarily drew their inspiration from vintage dive watches and military timepieces, seeking to blend classic aesthetics with modern manufacturing techniques. Their watches are designed to be versatile and suitable for both casual and more formal wear.

Unimatic gained popularity in the watch enthusiast community for producing tough and aesthetically pleasing watches at relatively affordable prices when compared to leading luxury watch brands. Their limited-edition releases and collaborations with other brands and artists have also contributed to their appeal, with many new designs selling out quickly after release.

The Unimatic U4-GMT

The Unimatic U4-GMT is powered by a bullet-proof Seiko NH34A automatic movement offering 41+ hours of power reserve, 21600 bph, 24 jewels, and a hack-second (or stop-second) feature that allows you to set the time precisely down to the second – useful when synchronizing watches.

As the model name suggests, the U4-GMT has a GMT movement. For the uninitiated this means that it has four hands instead of the usual three. Three of the hands fulfill the standard watch functions – they’re second, minute, and hour hands.

The fourth hand makes one full rotation of the watch face every 24 hours, allowing the wearer to set it to a second time zone and keep tabs on two time zones at a glance. GMT watches are particularly popular with pilots, businessmen, and those who travel regularly.

The Unimatic U4-GMT has a sandblasted stainless steel case, a high-visibility matte black dial with Super-LumiNova® C1 white lume, an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, 24 hour markings around the perimeter, a date window at the 6 o’clock position, it retails for $720 USD, and each one is made in Italy.

