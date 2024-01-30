This is the Gerber Multi-Plier 600 Pro Scout, it’s the number one selling multi-tool to the US military, it comes with a limited lifetime warranty, it has a one-hand opening design, and it’s made in the USA.

Multitools like this can prove absolutely essential to military personnel as they offer a slew of tools in a single, lightweight package that’s easy to use with one hand or two.

The Origins of Gerber

Gerber has an unusual origin story, it was founded almost by accident after Joseph R. Gerber of Portland, Oregon sent out handmade cutlery sets as gifts to his clients one year from his advertising firm.

The cutlery sets proved so popular that catalog retailer Abercrombie & Fitch requested batches of the knives to add to their official product list from 1939 onwards.

Joseph quickly realized he was onto something and founded Gerber Legendary Blades, the company remained in Oregon though it moved to the town of Tigard, and it quickly grew to become one of the best-known companies of its kind in the country.

Today Gerber is based back in Portland, Oregon where it all began. All of their knives, tools, multitools, and other gear is designed there, with some still manufactured locally. The company now has annual revenues of $100+ million USD and it recently celebrated its 85th anniversary.

The Gerber Multi-Plier 600 Pro Scout

The Gerber Multi-Plier 600 Pro Scout is a popular member of the Gerber 600 series of multitools and it’s listed as a deluxe version of the standard Multi-Plier.

It has a stainless steel body and 14 built-in tools including needlenose pliers, a wire cutter, a wire crimper, a serrated knife, a RemGrit saw with a universal saw coupler, Fiskars scissors, a cross point screwdriver, small and medium flat blade screwdrivers, a can opener, bottle opener, a file and ruler, and a nine piece toolkit which includes 3x flat drivers: 1/8″ / 3/16″ / 9/32″, 3x Phillips drivers: 1 (small) / 2 (medium) / 3 (large), and 3x Hex bits: 3mm / 4mm / 6mm.

Above Video: This is the short video from Gerber on the Multi-Plier 600, it gives a brief overview of the multitool’s features and shows it in action.

This model has both the Gerber one-hand opening pliers and the Saf.T.Plus locking system. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty, free US shipping, and an MSRP of $90 USD.

