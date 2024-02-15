This is the new Christopher Ward C65 Aquitaine GMT, it’s a 1950s retro-styled dive watch and dual-timezone GMT powered by the new Swiss Sellita SW330-2 movement.

Every Christopher Ward watch is designed in England and made by hand over on the Continent in Switzerland. The company was founded in a converted chicken shed on a farm in Berkshire, England in 2005 and they’ve now risen to become one of Britain’s pre-eminent watch brands.

The Aquitaine GMT series includes four primary versions, the one shown in this article is the Orca Black model, and it’s joined in the line up by the Marine Blue/Blue, White Sand/Green, and Marine Blue/Blue Bronze models.

As a GMT the watch has a fourth hand to supplement the usual hour, minute, and second hands. The fourth hand makes one full rotation of the dial every 24 hours and it’s paired with a rotating bezel containing 24 hour numerals.

When traveling you set the primary timezone to your current location, and the second GMT timezone to your origin location – this allows you to see what the time is in two parts of the world with a quick glance at your wrist.

The Aquitaine GMT is powered by the highly regarded and still quite new SW330-2 movement from Switzerland. It’s an automatic mechanical movement, meaning it’s powered by the natural movement of your wrist through the day and doesn’t require batteries.

The Sellita SW330-2 has 25 jewels and beats at 28,800 per hour (bph), and it has a 56 hour power reserve – impressive for a movement that measures just 4.2mm thick. The movement is visible through the crystal caseback, and it has an anti-shock system.

The watch has a brushed and polished Light-Catcher™ stainless steel case and bracelet, a twin-flag engraving over a Colimaçoné finish on the movement’s rotor, and a SLN X1 BL Old Radium lume.

The Orca Black version of the Aquitaine GMT with the stainless steel strap sells for $1,595 and it comes with free worldwide delivery, free 60 day returns, and a 60 month movement guarantee.

