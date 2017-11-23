Jet Black Custom Land Rover Defender Reading time: about 3 minutes. 4x4

British

Cars

Land Rover

Cool n’ Vintage is based in Portugal, they’ve made a name for themselves in recent years for buying all manner of iconic vehicles and then restoring them in their own unique way. Rather than going for a concours restoration, the team behind the garage door at CnV typically aim for what could be described as a restomod – they keep the spirit of the vehicle, but add a little luxury, reliability, and usability.

The Land Rover Defender you see here started out as a stock 2010 model, but it didn’t stay that way for long after it was acquired by Cool n’ Vintage.

After a full teardown and inspection of parts they decided to create the blackest vehicle they’d ever built. They selected the deepest black paint they could find and decided to pair it with a rich cognac leather interior (seats, dashboard, door trims, steering wheel), raw galvanized cappings and external trim, and Raffia carpets.

All of the suspension was removed and replaced with new heavy duty replacements, along with steel wheels, and new BF Goodrich tires all round. The new owner will have the option of throwing a canvas roof over the top of the galvanized frame, but to be honest you’re going to have the most fun with no top on.

Over the decades the raw nature of the Land Rover Defender was softened somewhat, this custom build offers an excellent balance between luxury and the tough, go-anywhere ability that the Land Rover Defender is famous for.

If you’d like to read more or enquire after buying it you can click here to visit Cool n’ Vintage.

THE STORY OF THE LAND ROVER DEFENDER

The Land Rover Defender was the successor to the Series III, it was originally called the Ninety or the One Ten (a reference to the wheelbase length in inches). As the Land Rover model range grew it was decided to rename the line to Defender 90 and Defender 110 to avoid any confusion.

To say the Defender had large shoes to fill would be a remarkable understatement. The Series I, Series II, Series IIA, and Series III Land Rovers took the world by storm and were very often the first motorised vehicle ever seen by people in developing nations.

The new Defender maintained the same basic structure as the Series vehicles, with a body-on-chassis design utilising a steel frame, a steel bulkhead, and aluminium body panels. Under the skin the Defender had been significantly updated with wider track axles, coil springs as opposed to leaf springs, a full-time 4×4 system borrowed from the Range Rover, and a lockable centre diff.

The interior had seen significant (and some would say overdue) upgrades over the Series Land Rovers, much improving the seats, sound-proofing, dashboard and instruments, and even offering amenities like air-conditioning and stereos.

Over the 3 decades of its production the Defender would get progressively more comfortable without sacrificing any of its raw off-road ability, and examples from the final few years of production are now highly sought after. Land Rover ended stopped making the Defender in early 2016 – largely due to increasingly stringent crash safety laws that the model couldn’t meet with its older-style body-on-frame structure.

Land Rover have announced more recently an intention to introduce a new Defender, likely with a unibody design and significantly updated styling. It’s widely hoped that Land Rover will stay true to the DNA of the model when they officially unveil the new Defender in 2019 – but only time will tell.