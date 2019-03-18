Ayrton Senna 1985 Lotus 97T Rear Wing Endplate

This is an original Ayrton Senna Lotus 97T rear wing endplate from the 1985 Formula 1 season.
This would be one of the most memorable seasons of the era, with the now universally turbocharged 1.5 litre cars producing the highest horsepower figures in the history of F1 before or since – with a specially prepared Renault qualifying engine turning out 1,150 hp.
Ayrton Senna had been brought into the Lotus team as a replacement for Nigel Mansell by Lotus team manager Peter Warr. Warr famously said that Mansell would “never win a Grand Prix as long as I have a hole in my arse”. Mansell went on to win two races in the ’85 season, and would win a total of 31 Formula 1 races and the 1992 F1 World Championship.
Hiring Senna was proof positive that although Warr had been wrong about Mansell, he did have a great eye for talent. Senna would become one of the most loved drivers in the history of the sport, and in 1985 he took his first race win at the Portuguese Grand Prix and his second race win in the Belgium Grand Prix. By the end of the season Senna had six podiums, and he finished 4th in the standings.
The Lotus 97T was designed by French engineer Gérard Ducarouge and fitted with a Renault Gordini EF15B 90° V6 1.5 litre turbocharged engine, it has a kerb weight of 540 kgs (1,190.5 lbs), and it took 3 wins, 9 podiums, 8 poles, and 3 fastest laps.
This is the rear wing end plate from the right hand side of Senna’s car, it carries the now legendary John Player Special colors with a Goodyear logo – the team’s tire supplier in 1985. It’s presented in a frame behind protective glass and it’s currently being offered by Memento Exclusives with a not inconsiderable £10,000.00 price tag, that works out to approximately $13,137 USD or 11,697 Euros at the current exchange rate.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The RINO Ready Companion is a new, 21st century two-person survival kit designed to keep you and one other person alive in the event of a major natural disaster. The idea of a survival kit contained within a backpack is nothing new of course, they commonly referred to as “Bug Out Bags” in the United…
Up until today I thought the term “beanie” was universal, only to discover that the Canadians called them toques or tuques and the Americans often refer to them as knit caps. That said, I think beanie is the best word for it so that’s what I’m sticking to. Town Moto is a small local motorcycle…
The Biltwell EXFIL-115 is a waterproof motorcycle bag designed to be as simple and tough as possible – it isn’t just for motorcycle use either, it makes an excellent roofrack bag too. Each EXFIL-115 is made from exceptionally tough UV-treated 500/1000D tarpaulin PVC, with a 100% waterproof roll-top closure, and 2″ ballistic nylon loops on…
The Goodspeed Petrol racing watch is designed to look like the motorsport chronographs of the 1970s while carrying an MSRP of just $169 USD – making it affordable to almost everyone, including many that can’t quite spring for a Rolex Daytona just yet.
The Spidi Defender Armor vest has become almost a de facto choice for riders who want an additional layer of protection under their jacket and above their base layer. Spidi designed the vest to be exceptionally low-profile, yet to still pass CE certification (level 2 on the back and level 1 on the front), thanks…
Ride Journal Magazine is a great example of what motorcycle magazines should be, with pages full of stunning photography and beautifully written articles – without any advertising clutter. The magazine is the work of well-known motorcycle writer and photographer Jeremy Hammer who you can follow on Instagram here. Jeremy is a native of one of…