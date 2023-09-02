This is a master replica of the lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi, it was produced by LucasFilm Ltd and it measures in at 28 cm long, or approximately 11 inches.

The lightsaber comes in its original original box with a certificate that notes it as being the 185th of 750 made in total. Return of the Jedi was the third installment in the original Star Wars trilogy, it followed on from Star Wars (1977) and The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

When George Lucas conceived Star Wars in the mid-1970s, he wanted a weapon that merged the futuristic with the medieval, reminiscent of the swords from the swashbuckling movies he loved as a child. The initial designs evolved from a bulky device to the sleek flashlight-sized handle emitting a colored blade that we recognize today.

Within Star Wars universe lore, lightsabers are powered by Kyber crystals. These crystals are Force-sensitive, and they give the blade its color, usually blue or green for Jedi and red for Sith (apparently because the Sith often “bleed” their crystals). The lightsaber is said to date back thousands of years, with various designs and iterations used by both the Jedi and the Sith over the centuries.

Above Video: This is the original theatrical trailer for Return of the Jedi. It was the third and final installment of the original trilogy and it stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Billy Dee Williams.

Of all the lightsabers that have appeared in Star Wars films the most famous is undeniably that of Luke Skywalker, the key protagonist of the first six films that are collectively referred to as the “Skywalker Saga.”

If you’d like to read more about this unusual piece of Star Wars memorabilia or place a bid you can visit the listing here. It’s being offered for sale by Bukowskis and the auction will close on the 6th of September.

Images courtesy of Bukowskis + 20th Century Fox