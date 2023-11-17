These are the popular British-made “Motorcycle Socks” from Two Wheels For Life, a charitable organization that runs critically important healthcare programs in four African nations – The Gambia, Nigeria, Malawi, and Lesotho.

Two Wheels For Life is often called the official charity of motorcycle racing as they regularly run auctions and other fundraising events with the help of the riders and teams of MotoGP™. The goal of the charity is to ensure that healthcare reaches the poorest people in some of the most remote parts of Africa.

Above Video: This short 3 minute film showcases the programs that Two Wheels for Life supports in The Gambia through their sister charity Riders for Health.

Two Wheels For Life works closely with their sister charity Riders for Health who ensure that health workers can reliably get out to villages to care for babies, children and the elderly, and test results can be taken to labs and returned swiftly for quick diagnosis of diseases.

In order to support the charity, there is a line of apparel produced on behalf of Two Wheels For Life and all the profit from the enterprise goes to their work in Africa.

This pair of motorcycle socks is made in Bradford in the United Kingdom from a machine washable blend of 80% wool and 20% nylon. They’re designed to sit slightly higher on the ankle which makes them ideal for use with full-length motorcycle boots.

Wool is known for being warm in winter and cool in summer, its also known for its natural durability, it has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, it’s stain resistant, and it’s able to provide good insulation even when wet.

The socks have a black and white marl colorway with a pop of color in the orange toe and heel, they’re designed to fit UK sizes 8-10 (EU 41-44), and they sell for $20 USD a pair.

All images provided courtesy of Two Wheels For Life