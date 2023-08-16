This is the Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot, each pair is made by hand in an Italian workshop from European nubuck leather and comfortable 100% natural crepe rubber soles.

Astorflex was founded in Italy back in the 19th century by Ferdinando Travenzoli, though at that time the company was run under his own name as a small cobbler’s workshop “Fratelli Travenzoli.” This business was then taken over by Ferdinando’s son Daniele, who later passed it on to his sons Bettino and Alfredo.

It would be Bettino and Alfredo who would name the company Astorflex, it’s still today based in Mantova in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, and the company now makes a series of boots and shoes using a combination of age-old techniques and modern materials.

The Chelsea Boot

The Chelsea Boot dates back to the Victorian era in the mid-19th century. It was originally known as the “paddock boot” and was used primarily for walking and horse riding.

The boot’s design is attributed to Queen Victoria’s official shoemaker, J. Sparkes-Hall. He introduced elastic gussets (side panels) to replace laces, which allowed for easy donning and removal of the boot. Sparkes-Hall patented the design in 1851.

The modern name, “Chelsea Boot,” comes from its association with the bohemian culture of the Chelsea district in London during the 1950s and 1960s.

The boot became hugely popular among artists, musicians, and fashion-forward individuals of the time, including iconic figures like The Beatles. Their simple but stylish design made them versatile, and they were used for both casual and formal wear.

The Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot is has the classic slip-on design that has characterized Chelsea boots for over 170 years, with a soft beeswax nubuck leather upper and comfortable 100% natural crepe rubber soles.

The boots have an ergonomically designed footbed to keep your feet happy even when walking in them all day, and if you want to you can oil them yourself with vegetable or mink oil or send them into a shoe repair shop or cobbler to have them professionally oiled to achieve a darker color.

The boots come in a range of colors including Tobacco, Dark Chestnut, Dark Khaki, Stone, Dark Chestnut Nubuck, Ebano Nubuck, and Tan. Sizing ranges from 7 – 15 US, ands they’re available with free US shipping and free returns from Huckberry.

Visit The Store