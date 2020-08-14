Alps Mountaineering Zephyr 3-Person Tent – Ideal For Motorcycle Adventures Reading time: about 1 minute. Camping

The Alps Mountaineering Zephyr 3-person tent was developed to be as lightweight and easy to carry as possible whilst also providing protection against the elements on the side of a mountain.

These features make the tent ideal for use by motorcyclists on cross-country adventures (as well as mountaineers of course), and the 3-person capacity of the tent means you can bring your gear and bags into the tent out of the weather with you.

The team at Alps Mountaineering designed the Zephyr 3-person tent with a free-standing two pole design utilising 7000 series aluminum alloy poles and easy assembly thanks to clips that quickly snap over the tent poles.

The tent has a 75D 185T polyester fly with 1500mm coating that resists UV damage, factory-sealed fly and floor seams for weather protection, and a 75D 185T poly taffeta floor with a 3000mm coating. Extra large #8 zippers are used throughout for strength and 7075 aluminum alloy stakes and guy ropes are included.

In order to provide the best possible all-weather practicality the Alps Mountaineering Zephyr 3-person tent has an inner tent with an all-mesh wall design, this is then covered with the rainproof fly when required – in the summer the tent can be set up just as an insect-proof mesh to help keep the occupants cool and bite-free.

The total internal floor space of the tent is 40 sqft with a vestibule area of 17 sqft, and a vestibule depth of 28″. When packed down ready for travel the tent measures in at just 8″ wide and 21″ long, with a weight of 6lbs 2oz.

