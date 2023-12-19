This is a 1969 Dodge Dart sofa, or perhaps more specifically it’s the rear end of a 1969 Dodge Dart that has been converted into a leather upholstered sofa, ready to be set up in a living room, garage, or backyard shed.

The Dodge Dart debuted back in 1959 as a more economically priced full-sized family car. It would see a few reinventions over the years, and by the time the third generation rolled out in 1963 it was a compact car (by American standards).

It would be the forthcoming fourth generation of the Dodge Dart that would make the model line a legend, certainly in performance car circles. It would be this model in which buyers could opt for a factory-fitted, race-specification 426 Hemi V8.

This engine was capable of 425 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 490 lb ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, thanks in no small part to the compression ratio of 10.25:1, 2X4-barrel Holley carburetors, and a lightweight “crossram” aluminum intake manifold. Later in 1969 the Dart GTS debuted with a 440 V8, further cementing the performance reputation of the model.

The 1969 Dodge Dart Sofa Shown Here

The sofa you see here features the unmistakable design cues of the fourth generation Dodge Dart that debuted in 1966 and remained in production until 1976, a relatively long production line for the era.

As mentioned in the introduction, this sofa is made from an actual 1969 Dart rear end. It’s been reworked of course, but interestingly the taillights and license-plate light both light up when it’s plugged into a mains socket.

The sofa sits on steel legs and caster wheels, these wheels are lockable which allows the sofa to be positioned and locked into place so it doesn’t roll around as people sit in it. It’s finished in brown leather upholstery with channeled stitching, the seat base is 46″ wide and the rear fenders of the Dart act as the armrests.

A brown leather curtain extends down in front of the sofa to hide the legs and wheel from view, and overall the sofa measures in at 72″ wide by 36″ deep by 33″ tall, and it weighs in at approximately 235 pounds.

