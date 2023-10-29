This is the OMP Classic Race Suit, it was developed by the Italian motorsport brand specifically for vintage racing – allowing competitors to look period correct while still having state of the art fire-resistant Nomex protection.

OMP Racing Spa (Officine Meccaniche Percivale) was founded in 1973 by the Percivale brothers, Claudio, Piergiorgio and Roberto, in Genoa, Italy. They developed fire-resistant race suits for motorsport competitors, as a response to increasing demands for improved safety equipment in racing.

OMP expanded relatively quickly, along with their racing suits they added helmets, gloves, shoes, seat belts, and other motorsport safety equipment. Over the years, OMP developed their own propriety fabrics and other technologies to further improve safety of their gear, and today they’re considered one of the best in the world.

By the 1980s and 1990s OMP’s products were worn by many top drivers in Formula 1, the World Rally Championship (WRC), and other top flight motorsport series. Many of the greatest drivers to ever turn a wheel have worn OMP gear, including the likes of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Mika Häkkinen, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Kimi Räikkönen, and Keke Rosberg.

The OMP Classic Race Suit shown here is one of the company’s most popular items for those who compete in vintage motor racing, be it professional level or amateur. They come in three colorways, red, blue, and white, and each has its own contrasting stripes on the front – reminiscent of the racing overalls worn by Steve McQueen in the famous 1971 movie Le Mans.

The suit is made from two layers of modern Nomex material, the outer layer being a durable fireproof shell with the inner layer designed for breathability and comfort. The suit also has a soft knitted collar, elasticated hems on the wrists and ankles, a velcro belt around the middle, and two front hand pockets.

Both FIA 8856-2018 and SFI 3.2A/5 approval have been attained for the Classic Race Suit, meaning it can be worn in almost any motorsport competition in the world. Sizing ranges from 46 to 64 and there’s a size guide on the OMP website here that’ll help you find the right size for you.

