This is the Leatherman Rebar, it’s a compact multi-tool designed to fit neatly in your pocket or bag with minimum weight, while still offering plenty of functionality.

Over the decades since the Leatherman was created the multi-tools have becoming increasingly complex, larger, and heavier. The Rebar was developed to reverse this trend, it’s strongly influenced by Tim Leatherman’s original 1983 PST design and still offers 17 individual tools.

The seed of what woulds become the first Leatherman was planted in 1975 when a young Tim Leatherman embarked on a budget trip to Europe with his new wife. Travelling in a beat up old Fiat, they dealt with countless mechanical issues, from leaky hoses to malfunctioning carburetors. While Tim carried a scout knife with him, he often found himself wishing for a tool that had pliers.

Upon returning to the United States, Tim, a recent graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University, started working on his new idea. After several prototypes and iterations over the span of a few years, he came up with a design for a “Boy Scout knife with pliers.” Despite having a design in hand, getting it to market proved challenging.

For several years, Tim faced rejection after rejection from both tool and knife companies. Many couldn’t see the potential in this unique hybrid tool. But persistence pays off. By 1980, after teaming up with his college friend, Steve Berliner, they founded Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.

The first product to hit the market was the “Pocket Survival Tool (PST)” in 1983. It was an instant hit, particularly among outdoorsmen and DIY enthusiasts. The PST boasted an array of features, including pliers, wire cutters, screwdrivers, and a knife, all compactly folded into a 5-ounce, 4-inch tool. Its portability and multifunctionality resonated with a wide audience.

Following the success of the PST, Leatherman expanded its range with new designs and additional tools, catering to a broader audience in the process. The company is now a household name and it’s valued at over $100 million USD, a fact that likely irritates all the companies who initially turned the idea down.

As mentioned further up, the Leatherman Rebar was strongly influenced by Tim Leatherman’s original PST multi-tool, the first production Leatherman that was released back in 1983.

It has 17 individual tools including needle nose pliers, regular pliers, replaceable wire cutters, replaceable hard-wire cutters, an electrical crimper, a wire stripper, a 420HC knife, a 420HC serrated knife, a saw blade, an awl with a thread loop, an eight-inch ruler, a can opener, a bottle opener, a wood and metal file, a Phillips screwdriver, a large flathead screwdriver, and a small flathead screwdriver.

The Leatherman Rebar retails for $80 USD, each one is made in Portland, Oregon’s and they ‘re backed by Leatherman’s 25 year warranty. It’s currently being offered on Huckberry with free US returns and a best price guarantee.

