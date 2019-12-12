These are the new 2020 Biltwell Lane Splitter helmets, a popular helmet model from the American company that features classic retro styling with modern materials and safety – a winning combination that’s seen it become a common sight at motorcycle events from coast to coast.
The Lane Splitter has an injection-molded ABS outer shell, this offers an excellent balance between low weight, affordability, and safety.
Inside you’d find a three-piece expanded polystyrene (EPS) safety liner that absorbs kinetic energy on impact, reducing the shock and force that’s experience by the wearer’s brain – this is a critical step in reducing head injuries in the event of an crash.
In the front you’ll find a moulded urethane chin bar with front and side vents for airflow, and a CE-certified polycarbonate shield that has both anti-fog and anti-scratch treatments. Inside there’s a removable comfort liner and cheek pads with brushed fleece Lycra touch points to wick away moisture.
The chin strap also features brushed fleece Lycra touch points for all-day comfort, and there are moulded recesses inside EPS shell to accept select aftermarket audio and communication equipment.
The shield has heavy duty hardware and it can be propped partly open when riding at lower speeds for better airflow – a useful feature when riding in traffic during the warmer months.
The new 2020 Lane Splitter colorways include Gloss Hazard Orange, Metallic Olive, Goss Tahoe Blue, Metallic Pearl White, and Gloss Agave – all shown above. Sizing ranges from XS to XXL, and there’s a size chart on the product page to ensure you get a perfect fit first time.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Indian 8-Valve board track racer was one of the first factory built superbikes, it was released in 1911 with an advanced-for-the-era V-twin featuring four overhead valves per cylinder, powering a clutch-gear-chain drive system similar to that used on almost all modern motorcycles. The Indian 8-Valve Board Track Racer The 8-valve V-twin was developed by…
The Spidi Vintage leather jacket is a new design from the Italian company that was developed to offer full modern protection, whilst being styled classically so it wouldn’t look at all out of place if it was worn in any of the last 8 decades. Spidi started making motorcycle gear all the way back in…
This original 1948 Ford Marmon-Herrington Super Deluxe 4×4 Station Wagon was almost certainly one of the world’s first luxury 4×4 SUVs, it was constructed by Marmon-Herrington using a factory-fresh Ford station wagon, with production starting all the way back in 1937 – two years before the outbreak of WW2. The Second World War was responsible for…
The Hoss Fly is a Chevrolet V8-powered barstool created by the team behind the Boss Hoss, an American V8-powered motorcycle that holds the record for having the largest engine of any production motorcycle.
Whereas the Boss Hoss is a series of road legal motorcycles, the Hoss Fly is designed as a non-road legal novelty vehicle that has a top speed of 25 mph, a towing capacity of 2,000 lbs, and it fits neatly into the back of a pickup truck.
Inventor Charles F. Taylor’s one wheeled vehicles are a fascinating automotive “what if?” that never saw the required development time or resources devoted to them to make them a viable production vehicle. The single most remarkable thing about the vehicle is that it doesn’t use onboard computers to manage the stability. It’s a purely mechanical…
The Curtiss Zeus is a new electric motorcycle from the company formerly known as Confederate Motorcycles. It has a 0-62 mph time of 2.1 seconds, a 140 kW motor (190 bhp), 145 ft lbs of torque, and a range of 280 miles. Curtiss Motorcycles Confederate changed their name to Curtiss in 2017 and announced a…