This is the 30″ Cowboy Fire Pit Grill from the team at Barebones, it was developed as an all-in-one cooking station for camping trips and overland adventures, and thanks to its solid steel construction it’ll last a lifetime (or longer).

This grill was developed to be quick to set up and disassemble, making it ideal for use on trips when you’re spending just one night in each location. Additionally, the fact that the firewood or charcoal is contained within the dish element of the grill means that it’s more fire-safe than cooking on the ground.

The Cowboy Fire Pit Grill

The Cowboy Fire Pit Grill is one of the largest commercially available examples of its kind, and it benefits from a few additions to make it ideal for cooking food for larger groups and families.

It features a deeply-dished base with a diameter of 30″ that holds your wood or charcoal, this sits on four adjustable-height steel legs which are removable for easy transportation. It also has a steel overhead hanger bar that can be used for storage or hanging meats and other food items over the grill to cook it slowly.

A height adjustable grilling grate is included (see the image above), this can be locked in place and used to cook at a slower pace when needed. When fully assembled and ready the Cowboy Fire Pit Grill from Barebones measures in at 35″ handle to handle, the wok sits 36″ off the ground, and the whole thing can be 51″-56″ high with the overhead pole system in place.

Each one comes with a two year limited warranty, free shipping to the contiguous 48 states, and an MSRP of $699.99 USD. It also has a number of additional accessories that can be bought separately if needed, but most find they don’t need anything in addition.

