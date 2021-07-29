The New Akin Moto Alpha Jacket 3.0 Reading time: about 2 minutes. Australian

This is the new Akin Moto Alpha Jacket 3.0, as the name suggests its the third iteration of the Australian company’s highly regarded Alpha motorcycle jacket designed for everyone from cross-country adventure riders to urban commuters.

Akin Moto explain that the Alpha Jacket 3.0 is the result of years of research into new materials and technologies to incorporate the best possible abrasion resistance, breathability, and waterproofing into a single motorcycle jacket.

Whereas adventure motorcycle gear can often look a little on the clunky side, great care was taken to keep this jacket both functional and stylish, it’s minimalist dark charcoal exterior is made from abrasion resistant Maxtex® 600 D and it has a waterproof Humax® membrane (10,000 mm+) that is highly breathable (10k g/m2+).

The jacket uses seam taped construction and it has a removable Thermoline® thermal lining that can be installed or removed depending on the time of year, making the Alpha Jacket 3.0 a true four season jacket.

Wrist gaiters and armpit vents help to keep the wind in or out depending on the temperature and the jacket makes use of YKK® Aquaguard® waterproof zippers, including a two-way YKK® Vislon® main zipper with a storm flap.

For those cold mornings the Alpha 3.0 has a comfort lined collar, cuffs, and hand-warmer pockets as well as a removable hood. For impact protection the jacket has pockets for elbow, shoulder, and back armor. The armor is available to buy from Akin Moto if needed but it’s not included automatically to help keep the cost down – many motorcyclists already have one or two full sets of removable armor in their other jackets.

Sizing ranges from S up to 3XL and there’s a size guide on the website to help you get the right fit first time. Akin Moto is an Australian motorcycle gear company with their own line of motorcycle jackets, armored vests, gloves, and abrasion resistant jeans.

