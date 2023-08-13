This is the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 “Quadtrack” from Tamiya, the Japanese company that has arguably become the most famous model and R/C maker in the world.

Whilst Tamiya has offered a number of exact FJ40 R/C models in the past this one is a little different and one glance at the box is enough to tell you why – it’s based on the Quadtrack platform meaning it now has four independently driven tracks in place of wheels.

Above Video: This episode from RC Driver Online covers the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Quadtrack, the presenter does a great job of discussing the features of the model, showing the completed vehicle after the build, and then there’s plenty of action footage of it being driven off-road towards the end.

“Quadtrack” is Tamiya’s name for their gear-driven four-wheel drive GF-01FT chassis and it’s relatively new so there are only a small number of models offered on the platform so far. This chassis is a sealed ABS plastic monocoque with all the sensitive gearing located inside away from the dust and grit.

Power is provided by a HobbyWing THW 1060 brushed motor ESC and the kit rides on fully independent double wishbone suspension with friction type shock absorbers. The kit is reasonably large, measuring in at 337mm long, 250mm wide, and 236mm high with a wheelbase of 174mm. That works out to 13.27 inches long, 9.84 inches wide, and 9.29 inches high, with a 6.85 inch wheelbase.

Each kit comes with a choice between two types of track links – the standard flat designs, as well as toothed grouser designs. The kit also includes the lightweight, polycarbonate body, and driver figure, with the body requiring painting before assembly.

The kit does require a two-channel radio, a steering servo, a 7.2 volt battery with a compatible charger, and the Tamiya PS polycarbonate paint for the body. The reason these items aren’t included is that many regular model builders already have them and don’t want to buy them twice.

All the Tamiya parts you need can be quickly found on Amazon, Tamiya’s most popular radio unit is for sale here, a suitable battery and charger are available as a package here, and some appropriately blue Tamiya paint can be found here.

