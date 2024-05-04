This is a CXC Motion Pro II racing simulator, it has a full-motion system, Dolby 5.1 surround-sound, panoramic OLED displays, force-feedback steering, tactile feedback, even a hydraulic braking system.

This system was used as a display piece at a tradeshow, and it’s now being offered for sale after an inspection by CXC Simulations. It has Assetto Corsa, F1 2023, and iRacing all pre-installed on its built-in computer, and it’s being sold out of California.

CXC Simulations was founded in 2007 by Chris Considine, a racing driver himself, and the son of a racing driver. Having grown up within the competitive world of motor racing, where everyone is looking for an edge, and watching the rapidly evolving world of computer-based racing simulations, he realized he could merge them and develop a state-of-the-art, full-motion racing simulator.

He created the Motion Pro II, it would be the world’s first realistic, full-motion simulator for personal use. In the years since, CXC Simulations has grown to be one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, based out of a 20,000 sq ft facility in Hawthorne, California, supplying simulators to Formula One team principals, amateur and professional race car drivers, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and even royalty.

The CXC Motion Pro II racing simulator shown here is fitted with a modified Corbeau GT-style seat with multiple linear actuators for force feedback and dynamic motion simulation. The unit is self-contained within the underlying platform, and it has a built-in computer with an Intel Core i9 processor and an Asus ROG Strix 4090 graphics card.

It also has a high-end audio system with an 8″ subwoofer and Dolby surround-sound, with satellite speakers mounted both above the display screens and behind the seat for full encirclement. The controls consist of a CXC-branded MPI GT steering wheel with carbon-fiber shift paddles, and the dashboard has a series of programmable buttons.

The displays consist of three 55″ low-latency OLED screen mounted on an angled frame, offering full immersion for the driver. As mentioned higher up, the system comes pre-installed with Assetto Corsa, F1 2023, and iRacing.

This system was manufactured less than a year ago, in August of 2023, and other than its use at a tradeshow it’s seen little action. It’s now being offered for sale out of Hawthorne, California directly from CXC Simulations, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer