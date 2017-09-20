Roland Sands Strand Gloves Reading time: less than a minute. American

Gear

Gloves

The new Roland Sands Strand Gloves are designed for comfortable warmer weather riding. Each pair has a stretch mesh/textile construction, with a tough synthetic Clarino palm, leather trim, a padded palm, and a pre-curved fit.

As you’d expect with any modern motorcycle glove, the Strand gloves are touchscreen friendly – so you can use you phone or GPS by the side of the road without having to take your hands off.

