This series of sunglasses was developed by Persol in partnership with Netflix as they were developing their miniseries on the legendary F1 driver. The sunglasses use an archival design worn by Senna in-period, and they were worn extensively in the series.

Founded in 1917 in Turin, Italy, by Giuseppe Ratti, Persol began by producing sophisticated sunglasses tailored specifically for pilots and racing drivers who needed high-performance sun protection. The company’s name, “Persol,” comes from the Italian phrase “per il sole,” meaning “for the sun.”

Ayrton Senna: A History Speedrun

Born on March the 21st, 1960 in São Paulo, Brazil, Ayrton Senna da Silva is remembered as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. Better known simply as Ayrton Senna, he captivated millions worldwide with his talent, his daring driving style, and his fiery personality.

Senna’s racing career began in karting, where he quickly stood out for his speed and determination. After impressing in British Formula 3, he entered Formula 1 with Toleman in 1984, stunning fans by nearly winning the Monaco Grand Prix during torrential rain. This was a race that highlighted his skill in difficult conditions and led many at the time to hail him as a future F1 World Champ.

In 1985, Senna joined Lotus, earning his first Formula 1 victory in Portugal. His career took a significant turn when he signed with McLaren in 1988, teaming up with Alain Prost. The partnership between these two legends turned into one of the most intense rivalries in racing history, filled with drama, clashes, and no small amount of controversy.

Senna won three World Championships with McLaren – in 1988, 1990, and 1991 – and became famous not just for his fearless racing style but also for his thoughtful, philosophical reflections on life and competition.

Despite clashes with rivals and racing officials due to his strong personality, Senna was deeply respected both on and off the track. He genuinely cared about others, quietly supporting charities for disadvantaged children in Brazil throughout his career.

Tragically, Ayrton Senna lost his life in a crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, leaving the entire world of motorsport shocked and heartbroken, nowhere more so than his home nation of Brazil where he is still lauded as a hero to this day.

The Persol Ayrton Senna Series Sunglasses

The Persol Ayrton Senna series sunglasses were developed specifically for use in the Netflix series which debuted in late 2024 starring Gabriel Leone as Senna. The series received mixed reviews but one thing most agreed on was that Leone’s performance was exemplary, capturing Senna’s mannerisms and cadences perfectly.

The sunglasses were worn by Leone in the series, and they have now been released as a collection by Persol for others who want to add a little retro racing flair to their wardrobe. Each pair is fitted with Persol signature premium glass sun lenses by Barberini®, with classic acetate frames, and a high bridge fit.

They’re now available to buy directly from Persol, and they can be fitted with prescription lenses at the time of ordering if required. If you’d like to read more or get your own pair you can visit the Persol store here.

Images courtesy of Persol + Netflix