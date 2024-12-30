This is the Waterproof Faraday Duffel Bag from the team at SLNT, as the name suggests, it’s a waterproof bag with a built-in Faraday Cage that provides protection from electromagnetic pulses (EMPs) and solar flares.

SLNT was founded by Aaron Zar specifically to offer a range of products that would allow people to completely disconnect – while still having their devices on them. The gear that SLNT makes offers military-grade protection against wireless RF signals including those emitted from cellular devices, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, RFID, NFC, satellite, and more.

What Is A Faraday Cage?

The Faraday Cage was invented by Michael Faraday in 1836, long before the proliferation of modern radio signals.

Put simply, a Faraday Cage is an enclosure made of a conductive material, typically metal, that blocks electric fields and electromagnetic radiation from entering or leaving its interior. It works by redistributing electrical charges around its surface to cancel out external electric fields inside the cage.

In simple terms, it protects whatever is inside from electric shocks or interference from electromagnetic signals, such as radio waves, lightning, solar flares, electromagnetic pulses, or static electricity.

A common example of a device with a Faraday Cage that almost everyone has in their home is the humble microwave oven, which has an internal Faraday Cage to keep the microwaves in. This is why microwave ovens have that perforated metal covering inside the glass door.

The Waterproof Faraday Duffel Bag From SLNT

The Waterproof Faraday Duffel Bag from the team at SLNT is made in the USA, and it’s both Berry and TAA compliant. Once you place your device or devices inside, the bag instantly blocks all RF signals, essentially cutting it off from the outside world.

Each bag is made from waterproof Cordura® nylon which has Multishield® Faraday shielding built in. It has a roll down and clip closure system (roll three times to seal and secure), a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying, and two YKK® Aquaguard® zippered pockets.

Given the modern threats of cloning and accessing devices remotely, and less-likely threats like solar flares and EMPs, it can make a lot of sense to keep your devices tucked away in a bag or other enclosure that offers protection.

The SLNT Waterproof Faraday Duffel Bag is now available, along with a range of other bags, from the company’s online store here.

Images courtesy of SLNT