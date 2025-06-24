This is the Block Tower System By Barebones, in short, it’s a triple stacked tower that can work individually or together – the three parts include a Power Bank, a Speaker, and an LED Lantern.

This three-section unit is ideal for use both at home or out in the field when you’re camping or living off-grid. It can be recharged via conventional means, or via renewable camp power sources like solar, generators, or wind.

History Speedrun: Barebones

Barebones was founded in 2012 by Robert Workman, an entrepreneur and philanthropist based in Utah.

Prior to founding Barebones, Workman created Goal Zero, a company that started as a humanitarian effort to provide solar power to communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Goal Zero later evolved into a successful consumer electronics brand selling portable solar equipment and other gear before being acquired by NRG Energy in 2014.

Building on that original socially-conscious foundation, Workman launched Barebones in 2012 with a similar philosophy: to create high-quality, long-lasting products designed for a more elegant style of outdoor living. Barebones is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah – and from its inception, it’s been focused on offering tools and goods with classic styling designed to last a lifetime or more.

Their product lines include gardening tools inspired by Japanese designs, vintage-style lanterns, cast iron cookware, cooking knives, and a multitude of other outdoor equipment and gear.

The Barebones aesthetic draws heavily from heritage toolmaking traditions and old-world and early 20th century design – offering a functional, classic appeal to those who want to avoid the seemingly endless torrent of cheap plastic camping and outdoors gear that seems to have been designed to be disposable.

The Block Tower System By Barebones

The Block Tower System consists of three separate parts that are stacked vertically. The bottom cube is the Power Bank, the middle cube is the Speaker, and the top section is a classically-styled LED lantern.

The Power Bank is capable of charging devices through both wireless and wired means with USB and USB-C ports. The analog display shows battery level or Watts in/out and the brass finish naturally patinas over time.

The Speaker offers high-fidelity sound, amber LEDs, and in vintage music mode it plays continuous century-old music. The Lantern has a warm LED Edison-bulb-like rope with adjustable brightness, it has an ambient candle flicker mode, and it has a polycarbonate lens.

The full three-unit stack comes with free shipping and a two-year warranty and an MSRP of $459.99 USD. If you’d like to read more or buy your own you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Barebones