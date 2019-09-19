Relwen Quilted Tanker Field Jacket – A Daily-Wearable Winter Staple Reading time: about 1 minute. American

Clothing

Jackets

The Relwen Quilted Tanker Field Jacket is a new release from the Ohio-based company designed to be a tough, daily-wearable jacket for when the weather starts to turn cool.

As we head closer to winter the time has come for many of us to dust off the sweaters and jackets, and make sure we’re ready for that first cold snap.

Relwen designed the Quilted Tanker with a tough 125 gsm 73% nylon/27% cotton, peached taslan faille outer shell – with a water resistant polyurethane coating. The lining is made from a box-quilted 100% polyester ripstop material with 60 grams of polyfill for insulation.

The shell and lining are quilt-stitched through and sewn as a single piece – this construction method means the jacket can be safely machine washed cold (with like colors) and either air or tumble dried (low) – you don’t need to spend money get it dry cleaned.

The jacket has a dual closure center front using black oxidized copper-plated brass snaps and a heavy duty zipper. There’s a secure zipper chest welt pocket and opposing patch and flap pocket, quarter-top quilted utility hand pockets provide extra layer of durability and warmth.

Relwen offer the Quilted Tanker Jacket in three colors, dark cement, dark moss, or navy (shown). Sizing ranges from S to XXL and there’s a handy sizing chart to ensure you get it right the first time.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019